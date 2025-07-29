Retired Indian Army colonel Hunny Bakshi on Tuesday raised alarm over India's dependency on foreign digital infrastructure, after Microsoft blocked access to critical services for Nayara Energy. "Microsoft blocks access!! Now just think, it's a hot war situation. Our total reliability on the foreign Operating system. Grand Daddy decides to place sanctions on us as we are fighting his love child. Your entire ICT goes phuttt. To lead, u need ur own secure ICT," Bakshi posted on X.

Bakshi's post comes just a day after Nayara Energy moved the Delhi High Court against Microsoft Corp, which suspended access to the refinery's tools, data, and licensed software. Nayara Energy said it has initiated legal proceedings against Microsoft following the abrupt and unilateral suspension of critical services. "Microsoft is currently restricting Nayara Energy's access to its own data, proprietary tools, and products - despite these being acquired under fully paid-up licences."

Nayara, which runs India's second-largest private refinery at Vadinar and operates over 6,750 fuel stations, has been sanctioned by the EU over its Russian shareholder Rosneft's links to Moscow. However, Microsoft's compliance - despite being a US-based firm - has no legal backing in India or the US, Nayara claimed.

"This action has been taken unilaterally, without prior notice, consultation or recourse, and under the guise of compliance," the company said. "Such moves signal a worrying trend of global corporations extending foreign legal frameworks into jurisdictions where they have no applicability."

Rosneft owns 49.13% of Nayara. The remaining major stake is held by Kesani Enterprises, which includes Russia's United Capital Partners and Mareterra Group Holding (formerly Genera Group Holding S.p.A.).

Nayara described Microsoft's decision as a threat to India's digital and energy security. "This decision, based solely on Microsoft’s unilateral interpretation of recent European Union (EU) sanctions, sets a dangerous precedent for corporate overreach and raises serious concerns regarding its implications on India's energy ecosystem," it said.

The company added that it is engaging with Indian authorities and is fully compliant with local laws. "Despite these external challenges that Nayara Energy is currently facing, we remain fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and supply to India's energy demands."

Nayara's petition in the Delhi High Court seeks interim relief to resume digital services and secure continued operations.

(With inputs from PTI)