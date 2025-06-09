Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will undertake a five-day official visit to Switzerland and Sweden from June 9 to 13, 2025, aimed at strengthening strategic and economic relations with two of Europe's most innovation-driven economies. The visit will focus on advancing bilateral trade, investment, and industrial collaboration in sectors critical to India’s long-term growth.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Goyal's engagements in Switzerland will begin with meetings with global CEOs and senior Swiss industry leaders across pharma, life sciences, precision engineering, machine tools, and high-tech manufacturing. The visit will also include a key bilateral meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin to reinforce trade and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

A major highlight of the Swiss leg will be the Business Round Table with the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical (MEM) Industry and participation in Swissmem Industry Day. Discussions are expected to focus on opportunities emerging from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The Minister will also interact with Indian business leaders and media, along with members of the ICAI Zurich Chapter.

In Sweden, Goyal will co-chair the 21st Session of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC) with Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa. The agenda includes a wide-ranging dialogue on expanding collaboration in advanced manufacturing, green technologies, innovation, and sustainable industrial practices.

Advertisement

Goyal is also slated to meet key Swedish government officials including Minister Benjamin Dousa and State Secretary Håkan Jevrell. A Business Leaders’ Round Table and one-on-one meetings with top Swedish companies such as Ericsson, IKEA, SAAB, Volvo Group, Alfa Laval, and Sandvik are on the agenda, signalling India's push to deepen engagement with leading European firms.

The Minister will also address the Indian diaspora and media representatives during his visit, reaffirming the growing convergence of India's strategic priorities with its European partners. The visit is expected to translate high-level policy alignment into actionable partnerships that support innovation-led, resilient, and inclusive economic growth.