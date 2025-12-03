Small Modular Reactors: Russia can be India's best bet

A deal on bilateral cooperation in building small modular reactors (SMRs) is on the cards during Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India. Russian cooperation in SMRs is expected to expedite India achieving its nuclear target.

India has set a target of 100GW nuclear power by 2070 and is banking both on large and small modular reactors. To expedite the deployment, the government has opened up the sector for private participation and is in the process of bringing an amendment.

“As of now, several SMR designs are in progress worldwide. Except for a few, most of them are under development. NPCIL is also working on this concept and has its own programme. However, many technology developers are in discussions with us for joint cooperation, which could help in expediting the process,” said a top government official.

Nuclear Power Corporation of Indian Ltd (NPCIL), which operates nuclear reactors in the country, is also working on an indigenous SMR design. There are around 80 SMR designs at various stages of development across 18 countries, with Russia and China having operationalised floating and land-based reactors.

Russia’s Rosatom, which is building several reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, has been authorised to sign the MoU with the relevant Indian authorities on behalf of the Russian government during the December 4-5 visit, according to local media reports.

Rosatom is developing its supply chain in India and is already in talks with the government and the Department of Atomic Energy on localisation. Earlier reports suggest that Rosatom has expressed readiness to localise even advanced Russian-designed reactors in India.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Ligachev will be carrying a bunch of proposals, including for cooperation in building SMRs, to be tabled at the summit talks in New Delhi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

SMR is a water-cooled RITM-200N 55 MW reactor that has been adapted from the RITM-200 series used to power Russia’s latest fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. It will be built near Ust-Kuyga in Yakutia (also known as Sakha) in Russia’s Arctic north, with the aim of commissioning in 2028.

Russia is preparing to transition to mass production of small nuclear power plants for domestic and international deployment. It is looking to target the South Asian market with India being most prominent keeping in mind the country’s decarbonisation target and existing bilateral relations in the sector.