Speak any language, build in Andhra: Nara Lokesh opens doors to Mahindra's manufacturing plans

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday invited the Mahindra Group to set up a manufacturing unit in the state, highlighting sector-specific policies and a welcoming business environment.

In a post addressed directly to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Lokesh wrote, "We greatly value your ongoing investments in AP, sir. I look forward to deepening it further. I have been reading about your group’s expansion plans in EVs, defence and aerospace manufacturing."

ధన్యవాదాలు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్ర గారు! మనం కలిసి పనిచేద్దాం.

ధన్యవాదాలు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్ర గారు! మనం కలిసి పనిచేద్దాం.

We greatly value your ongoing investments in AP, sir. I look forward to deepening it further. I have been reading about your group's expansion plans in EVs, defence and aerospace manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh has tailor-made… https://t.co/blCLMzUNtg — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 19, 2025

He said Andhra Pradesh has tailor-made policies for each sub-sector that can deliver maximum incentives. "I would be delighted if you could consider our state for manufacturing as well. We promise to impress you with our speed & approach. Also, your workforce will feel most welcome and speak whichever language they wish to."

His tweet came in response to Anand Mahindra’s earlier post stating, "We would be proud to be a partner in Andhra Pradesh's journey. Our teams are already in discussions across multiple sectors, from solar energy to micro-irrigation and of course, tourism."

This exchange followed Lokesh's earlier pitch, where he responded to a Mahindra Telugu-language advertisement by saying, "Loved the Telugu ad, sir. AP is a large market for your vehicles and I'm sure the ad would be loved. Speaking of which, why not consider a #Mahindra manufacturing facility in the sunrise state Andhra Pradesh to take advantage of our advanced automotive ecosystem and large market. Would love to host your team and showcase the abundant opportunities available here!"

Lokesh has been actively positioning Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination. Earlier this week, he made a similar outreach to aerospace companies after Karnataka withdrew a proposed aerospace park near Bengaluru airport.

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," Lokesh tweeted.

The state's outreach comes amid growing competition between Indian states to attract capital-intensive sectors such as electric vehicles, defence manufacturing, and aerospace, with policy packages and infrastructure commitments tailored for industry-specific needs.

