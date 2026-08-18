Su-30MKI, warships and missiles: India adds 405 items to defence indigenisation list

Of the 405 items, 16 are for the Indian Coast Guard, and 389 are for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

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The list covers a wide range of defence equipment and platforms. These include the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP engine.

It also covers armoured platforms such as the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, as well as warships and missile systems including Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM.

Other items include radars, sonars, fire control systems, satellite communication systems and High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition.

Domestic Industry To Supply Items

The detailed list is available on the SRIJAN Defence Portal. Each item has an indicative timeline for indigenisation.

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Once successfully developed in India, the items will be procured from domestic industry, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The DPSUs and the Indian Coast Guard will pursue indigenisation through various routes, including the government's 'Make' procedure and in-house development. Industry, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, will also participate.

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The move is part of the government's broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat push to reduce dependence on defence imports, while expanding opportunities for Indian companies, investment and innovation.

The DDP launched the SRIJAN Defence Portal in August 2020 to help DPSUs and Service Headquarters offer defence items to Indian industry, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenous development and production.

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Through June 2026, the portal had facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation by DPSUs and Service Headquarters.

Of these, 5,012 items were notified under the first five Positive Indigenisation Lists.

More than 15,700 defence items have since been successfully indigenised, resulting in estimated import substitution of about Rs 9,000 crore over the past five years, according to the ministry.

DPSUs have also placed procurement orders, including for in-house production, worth about Rs 10,000 crore with domestic vendors through March 2026.