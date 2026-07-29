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Texmaco led JV to invest Rs 1800 crore in rail car leasing in India

Texmaco led JV to invest Rs 1800 crore in rail car leasing in India

As India aims to increase rail share in freight movement from 27% to 45%, about 1.4 lakh new wagons will be required by 2030.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:25 PM IST
Texmaco led JV to invest Rs 1800 crore in rail car leasing in IndiaWith Trinity joining as partner, the platform gains unmatched technological depth, financial strength, and global best practices.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited and Touax Group along with Trinity Rail announced plans to invest in 100 new rakes over the next 3–5 years, an investment estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore at current market prices.

The new structure builds on the existing Touax–Texmaco Railcar Leasing platform, established to introduce globally benchmarked freight wagons in India under liberalised wagon investment and leasing schemes. With Trinity joining as partner, the platform gains unmatched technological depth, financial strength, and global best practices.

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Backed by logistics infrastructure through initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors, demand for modern, flexible and capital-efficient freight transportation solutions is expected to grow significantly.

The partnership looks to address this opportunity by combining global leasing expertise, advanced rail technology, manufacturing excellence and lifecycle asset management within a single integrated platform.

"As India aims to increase rail's share in freight movement from 27% to 45% under the National Rail Plan and is expected to induct more new wagons, the need for innovative, technology-led rail solutions has never been greater. This collaboration strengthens indigenous design capabilities, brings global expertise to India, and contributes meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat by making India's rail logistics more efficient, competitive and future-ready," said Saroj Kumar Poddar, Chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited and Adventz Group.

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With evolving railway policies and growing demand for efficient freight mobility, this partnership is well positioned to support the development of a robust railcar leasing ecosystem and contribute to India's infrastructure and economic growth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:25 PM IST
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