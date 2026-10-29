'We would be selling Chinese goods': Piyush Goyal says joining RCEP would have killed manufacturing in India

Read More: India-US trade deal: 'Farmers or domestic industry won't be compromised,' says Piyush Goyal

He argued that India already had free trade agreements with ASEAN, Japan and South Korea, while negotiations with Australia were underway. Trade with New Zealand was relatively insignificant at the time, leaving China as the major economy with which India did not have a free trade agreement.

"We already had a free trade agreement with ASEAN. We already had a free trade agreement with Japan and Korea. We were at an active stage of negotiation with Australia and could have finished it easily. We had hardly any business at that time with New Zealand. Our total bilateral trade was $350 million. Our total bilateral trade with New Zealand was $350 million. Bacha kaun (who was left)? One country, China. I still don't understand what that compulsion (to join the RCEP talks) was," Goyal said.

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The RCEP: A tragedy that the Modi government averted. https://t.co/gZQHEvJYqS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 29, 2026

The minister questioned the decision taken during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure to participate in the negotiations, arguing that it would have exposed large parts of India's domestic market to Chinese competition without sufficient tariff protection.

Recalling his experience after taking charge as commerce minister on June 1, 2019, Goyal said he had reviewed the negotiating documents and become increasingly concerned about their implications.

"When I used to open files and things came out, I used to lose some years, and my heart would get weaker with every new file that I opened. Some shocking revelations came out. We were mortgaging India's future through RCEP," he said.

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Goyal claimed that government officials involved in the negotiations remained committed to joining the agreement even as he repeatedly raised objections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I used to go to the PM, telling him that we can not join RCEP. I would return, and then some official would go to the Prime Minister and say, 'No, sir, we must join RCEP. India's future lies in RCEP.' It became a game of cat and mouse. When the Prime Minister saw all the details, he took the bold decision (to opt out). And I tell you, it's not easy, standing in front of the world, in a way. After years of negotiation, trying our best to safeguard India's interests, you need the courage of conviction to be able to say that we refuse to join; it does not meet the guiding principles on which India had decided to join the negotiations," the minister said.

Goyal said the decision required political resolve, particularly after years of negotiations involving several major economies. "And I tell you that one single act on 4th of November 2019 in Bangkok is the reason that today we are discussing manufacturing and India's industry. Otherwise we would have been a nation of salesmen and sales girls marketing Chinese goods in India," he said.

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RCEP is a free trade agreement involving 15 Asia-Pacific economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN members.

India participated in the negotiations but announced on November 4, 2019, that it would not join the agreement because its concerns had not been adequately addressed.

At the time, the government cited concerns over trade deficits, unfair imports, market access, and the potential impact on farmers, MSMEs, and domestic manufacturers.

