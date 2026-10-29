'Weight-loss economy could reshape industries': Harsh Goenka flags winners and losers of GLP-1 boom

He identified pharmaceuticals, healthcare, fitness, apparel, travel and aviation among the potential beneficiaries of the shift, while warning that packaged foods, restaurants, alcohol, grocery retail and food delivery businesses could face changing demand patterns.

Read More: Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro cause vision loss? Here’s what we know so far

According to Goenka, pharmaceutical companies developing GLP-1 drugs and healthcare providers offering obesity treatment, diagnostics and metabolic health services could benefit from growing demand.

Fitness businesses may see greater interest in personalised training and wellness services, while apparel brands could experience changing demand for clothing sizes. He also suggested that airlines could potentially benefit from lower fuel consumption if widespread weight loss reduces average passenger weight.

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The GLP-1 weight-loss revolution could reshape entire industries, creating winners and losers. Likely winners 📈 - Pharma: GLP-1 manufacturers and drug innovators - Healthcare: obesity clinics, diagnostics and metabolic health - Fitness: personalised training and wellness - Apparel: smaller sizes, changing fashion demand - Travel & aviation: potentially lower fuel costs as passenger weight declines Potential losers 📉 - Packaged foods: snacks, confectionery and calorie-dense products - Restaurants: fast food and large portions - Alcohol: beer and spirits, as consumption patterns shift - Grocery retail: sugary drinks and impulse purchases - Food delivery: fewer indulgent orders The big shift: Companies will have to rethink products, pricing and customer behaviour. The weight-loss economy may become one of the most consequential consumer shifts of our time. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 29, 2026

On the other hand, Goenka warned that packaged food companies selling snacks, confectionery and calorie-dense products could face pressure as consumers change their eating habits.

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Restaurants, particularly fast-food chains and businesses relying on large portions, could also experience weaker demand. Alcohol producers may face shifts in beer and spirits consumption, while grocery retailers and food delivery platforms could see fewer purchases of sugary drinks, impulse products and indulgent meals.

"The big shift: Companies will have to rethink products, pricing and customer behaviour. The weight-loss economy may become one of the most consequential consumer shifts of our time," Goenka said.

Read Now: GLP-1 market may be smaller than expected, says Lupin; plans next wave of weight-loss drugs

The shift is already visible in India, where an estimated 2.75 lakh patients were using GLP-1 medicines as of July 2026, including around 1.75 lakh on semaglutide and 1 lakh on Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report cited by Informist.

The brokerage expects the number of users to reach 66 lakh by FY2031-32, reflecting the potential for wider adoption of these medicines for diabetes and weight management.

GLP-1 use rises sharply

According to a Gallup survey published in July 2026 and updated in September, 11% of American adults reported currently taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss, compared with just 3% in 2024.

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The share of adults who had used these medicines at some point rose from 6% to 15% during the same period. The findings were based on a survey of 5,065 US adults conducted between May 28 and June 5, 2026.

GLP-1 medications, including drugs sold under brand names such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, mimic or act on hormones involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar control. They are prescribed for conditions including type 2 diabetes and obesity, depending on the drug and its approved indications.

