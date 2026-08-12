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Why domestic, international airline capacity contracted 1.5% in August

Why domestic, international airline capacity contracted 1.5% in August

Indian carriers have cut down the capacity as part of their operational restructuring. Air India has said that it will resume some international sectors from September onwards

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 2:00 PM IST
Why domestic, international airline capacity contracted 1.5% in AugustIndian airlines cut capacity as Air India, SpiceJet shrink seats

Domestic and international airline capacity saw a drop this month compared to the same period last year. Overall capacity contracted by 1.5%, with international capacity reducing by 3.3% and domestic capacity reducing by 0.6%, according to recent data.

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Data from aviation research firm OAG shows low-cost airlines dominate the Indian market, holding 69% of capacity with 16.3 million seats, a 1.6% decrease compared to August 25. Full-service capacity is 7.2 million seats, having decreased by 1.2% year on year.

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IndiGo continues to hold the majority share of capacity in India with a 50% market share. IndiGo's capacity in August 26 is 11.7m seats.

Air India is the second-biggest airline in India with 3.3 million seats, a 14% market share. Air India capacity contracted again by 4.2%, 144,000 fewer seats in August 26 compared to last year.

Air India Express also reduced capacity by 8.4% compared to August 25, 228,000 fewer seats.

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SpiceJet reduced capacity at the fastest rate of 16.6%, by 80,000 fewer seats. Akasa Air increased capacity at the fastest rate of 2.8%, by 8.48 lakh seats, with 23,000 additional seats.

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Middle East dominates

United Arab Emirates remains the busiest international market from India, despite a 4% reduction in capacity to 1.1 million seats. The market still represents 15% of the market. Saudi Arabia is the next busiest international country, with a 4% market share, increased by 7% to 331k seats.

Capacity reduced by 21% in Thailand to 250,000 seats, taking it from the third-busiest international destination. Capacity also reduced to Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore by 22%, 13% and 10% respectively. Capacity continued to increase by 25% to 220,000 seats to the UK, making it the fifth busiest market.

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Indian domestic carriers have cut capacity on international sectors as part of their operational restructuring, facing heavy losses. 
 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 2:00 PM IST
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