5G launch in India! PM Modi to launch services at Indian Mobile Congress 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the 5G telephony services in India in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. This will usher an era of ultra high-speed internet for the nation. It has been launched for a few cities on Saturday but will progressively cover the rest of the country in the next couple of years. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.

The fifth generation or 5G services is expected to bring new economic opportunities as well as societal benefits to the nation. Three telecom majors – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea – put in their bids along with the Adani Group in the spectrum auction for 5G.

PM Narendra Modi Launches 5G Services https://t.co/FfCmpaSJg3 — Business Today (@business_today) October 1, 2022

The telecom operators demonstrated one use case each in front of PM Modi to show the potential of the 5G services. In Reliance Jio’s demonstration, a teacher from a Mumbai school was connected to students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha, showing how 5G will facilitate education by removing the barrier of distance. It demonstrated the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that can be used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

Airtel demonstrated how 5G can be used for smart farming, and manning a hospital control room.

The Vodafone Idea test case demonstrated the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro to show how 5G can issue safety alerts to workers in real-time from a remote location.



