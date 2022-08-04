5G smartphone shipments grew 163% YoY in Q2 2022

With 5G momentum picking up in the country, one in every three smartphones shipped in the April-June quarter in India was a 5G-capable smartphone. According to CyberMedia Research, 5G smartphone shipments grew 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 163 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2022.

5G smartphones priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,999 registered more than 160 per cent YoY growth. On the other hand, the affordable smartphone shipments (sub-Rs 7,000) declined 61 per cent YoY. Premium smartphones priced between Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 and super premium smartphones Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 grew by less than 80 per cent and 96 per cent YoY, respectively.

"Shipments of 5G-capable smartphones has been growing robustly over the last few quarters. With the completion of 5G auctions, and anticipated roll-out of 5G services in India shortly, there will be further momentum in 5G smartphone shipments. During Q2 2022, consumer demand ebbed owing to the overall macro-economic environment. As H2 2022 begins, smartphone brands will focus more on offering lucrative schemes, offers and discounts to clear out their piling inventory,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

South Korean technology giant Samsung has led the 5G smartphone segment with a 28 per cent market share and was followed by Vivo at 15 per cent market share.

For the overall smartphone market, Xiaomi had a 20 per cent market share on the back of Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10(2022) and Redmi 10A. Xiaomi's shipments declined 23 per cent YoY owing to tough competition. Its sub-brand Poco recorded a 14 per cent YoY decline in its shipments in Q2 2022. Samsung was at the second spot with an 18 per cent market share. The value-for-money 5G smartphone segment enabled its market growth.

Realme was at the third spot with 16 per cent market share with its shipments growing 22 per cent YoY, the most amongst the top five players. Realme C35, C11(2021), Narzo 50i, and C31 were the most shipped models and accounted for most of Realme's market share. Vivo was at the fourth spot with a 15 per cent market share followed by Oppo with a 10 per cent share. Although not in the top five, OnePlus shipments witnessed 60 per cent YoY growth on the back of the OnePlus Nord series which accounted for more than 90 per cent of the company’s market share. Apple topped the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000) segment with 78 per cent market share. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series contributed to a majority of the iPhone shipments during the quarter.

"We anticipate H2 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints in the run-up to the festive season. With major smartphone brands lining-up their flagship launches in H2 2022, consumer demand in the premium smartphone segment will continue to remain robust with strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade," added Amit Sharma, Analyst - Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

CMR estimates the overall smartphone shipments topping the 174 million mark in CY2022.