5G spectrum auction: TRAI extends deadline for stakeholders' views till Jan 10

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday extended the deadline for stakeholders' views for 5G spectrum auction paper.

"Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments," said TRAI in a statement.

The extended deadline is now January 10, 2022.

The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was earlier fixed as December 28, 2021 and for counter comments as January 11, 2022. They have now been changed to January 10, 2022 and January 24, 2022 respectively, TRAI said in a statement.

No further requests for extension would be considered, said the telecom regulator.

Last month, TRAI had released a detailed consultation paper to discuss modalities for auction of 5G spectrum bands, including pricing, quantum and related conditions.

The Telecom Department has asked TRAI to provide recommendations on issues such as applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and associated conditions for auction of spectrum in 526-698 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz bands, the regulator said in a statement.

The last round of auctions, in March, had attracted bids of over Rs 77,800 crore for 855.6 MHz of spectrum but 63 per cent of total radiowaves on offer remained unsold.

Players have long been voicing concerns over high spectrum pricing and all eyes are now on the regulator to see if the spectrum valuation methodology is rehauled, and pricing made attractive.

The sector is expected to see satellite-based broadband services with OneWeb and Elon Musk-led Starlink already in fray to start their service in 2022.

With 5G promise ready to unfold and given headroom for growth in the world's largest data market even amidst the pandemic, telcos have already started building their warchest.

Jio Platforms -- that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio and apps -- had raised a staggering Rs 1,52,056 crore from marquee investors earlier and seems all set to tap into new opportunities.

Airtel, whose Rs 21,000 crore rights issue in October was oversubscribed, plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet, build its arsenal, and gear up for 5G.

Vodafone Idea's fund-raising plans are significantly delayed but the company expects to conclude it this fiscal.

With inputs from PTI