Airtel 5G Plus launch: ‘No SIM change required, 4G SIM is 5G enabled,’ says telco

Bharti Airtel said on Thursday that no SIM change is required to enable its 5G services. It said that the existing 4G SIM is 5G enabled. It said that Airtel 5G Plus that is now live in eight cities, will cover all of urban India in 2023, making it one of the fastest roll-outs.

Airtel was the first company to roll out 5G in its beta form in India. The company said that it promises to give massive speed, best voice experience, and will also be kinder to the environment.

Airtel 5G services have been launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi, where customers will be able to enjoy the services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, it said.

Customers who have 5G smartphones can enjoy the high speed 5G services of Airtel on its existing data plans till the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology with the widest acceptance in the world, ensuring that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network, it said. It also promised the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than what is currently available, along with the best voice experience and super fast call connect.

The company said that Airtel 5G Plus network operates on a special power reduction solution that will be kinder to the environment.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have.”

Along with bolstering the entire portfolio of services on offer, Airtel 5G Plus will also allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The company said that the 5G services will give a fillip to India’s economic services and revolutionise education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

