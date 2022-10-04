Airtel 5G rollout: Paytm CEO points out availability issues in Delhi

Three days after Bharti Airtel formally launched much-awaited 5G services, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma pointed out that the services are still not available in many areas in Delhi-NCR.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Sharma asked how to activate 5G on existing Airtel SIM. He also questioned whether the 5G service has been launched for the public or not, adding that the official website of Bharti Airtel has no information on activation and availability.

How to activate 5G on an @airtelindia SIM ? Has it been launched for public ?

There is no information on airtel website. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 4, 2022

5G rollout

The 5G services were launched on October 1, and as per the plan, the services will be available to customers in a phased manner. A couple of cities have been shortlisted for the first phase rollout. These include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Gradually, other cities, Tier-II, Tier-III cities and towns, and villages will get access to the next-gen network. The operators, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL, have set different targets to cover the entire country.

Availability status

While launching the 5G services on October 1, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal did not divulge the rollout plan or cities where the services will be available. He, however, mentioned a few names like Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bangalore, where the services will be available in the first phase.

At present, 5G connection is only available at Delhi IGI airport. The services will be expanded in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai by Diwali. However, as per reports, the entire city might not be covered in the first. That means only some parts of the city will receive the services for now.

Bharti Airtel will be initially offering the 5G services at the same rate as 4G. Later on, a fresh new set of tariffs will be introduced. The company has reportedly placed the order for 5G gears with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung immediately after the auctions were over earlier this year.

It is noted that Airtel has acquired 19,867.8 MHZ spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands.

