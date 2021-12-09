Airtel, Invest India launch 'Innovation Challenge'; invite 5G, IoT solutions from start-ups

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel, along with government’s non-profit venture Invest India, has announced the launch of an innovation challenge for start-ups. The Startup Innovation Challenge has invited start-ups to come up with solutions for 5G, IoT, cloud communication, digital advertising and digital entertainment. The winners of the challenge will win Rs 3.5 lakh, first runner-up Rs 2.5 lakh and second start-up Rs 1 lakh. The top 10 start-ups will also be able to leverage Airtel’s Digital Innovation Lab for three months. Select start-ups will be offered the opportunity to on-board onto the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. The top 10 will also be given an Airtel Office Internet plan for a year.

The challenge has invited start-ups to demonstrate solutions for the following:

5G: B2B or B2C use cases and apps that will leverage high-speed and low-latency 5G tech.

IoT: Solutions for enterprises that will empower their digital transformation journey.

Cloud communication: Leveraging AI and ML tech to create B2B and B2C products to improve customer engagement and experience.

Digital advertising: Creating unique ad formats for both digital and others. Digital entertainment: Disruptive solutions in music, video or gaming.

Applications will close on January 24 and the results will be announced on February 14, 2022. Start-ups must be at a post ideation stage, which means they must have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or working solution in place that can be demoed, stated the telecom giant.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “India’s start-up ecosystem is now a globally celebrated story and our young technology companies are doing some phenomenal work in building solutions that solve hard problems. As a core enabler of this emerging digital ecosystem, Airtel is thrilled to be working with the Government of India to help early-stage companies navigate their growth journeys and scale up quickly and sustainably.”

Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla said that the Indian start-up ecosystem is the third largest in the world and that this challenge will showcase Made-in-India solutions that solve complex global problems.

