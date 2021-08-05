Airtel partners with Google Cloud, Cisco to launch 'Airtel Office Internet'; check out full details

Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched 'Airtel Office Internet', which is a unified enterprise-grade solution for the digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early-stage tech start-ups. The telecom giant has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco for 'Airtel Office Internet'. Plans would start at Rs 999 per month, along with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing.

Airtel said Airtel Office Internet brings together secure high-speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as an all-in-one solution with one plan and one bill. Airtel Officer Internet offers FTTH Broadband, with symmetric speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local and STD calling.

Airtel Office Internet comes with built-in enterprise-grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks.

Describing Cisco's partnership with the telecom giant, Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC, said: "Our partnership with Airtel is built on our joint vision of enabling enterprise-grade security for small businesses, grounded in AI and automation, so they can focus on areas that will have the biggest impact on their recovery and growth."

Airtel Office Internet offers complimentary Google Workspace licences, which will allow businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said the combination of Google Workspace's collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel's robust pan-India connectivity solutions will be a great growth enabler for small businesses in India.

To address the growing requirement for video conferencing, Airtel Office Internet will provide a free Airtel BlueJeans licence for unlimited and secure conferencing with HD quality. The firm stated that by Airtel Officer Internet, businesses will be able to manage all the services in one place via a digital self-serve portal.

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO of Airtel Business, said: "The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of businesses of all sizes. Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships. Airtel Office Internet is yet another innovation from Airtel in this direction."

