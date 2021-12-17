Airtel pays Rs 15,519 cr to govt for spectrum acquired in 2014

Bharti Airtel stated on Friday that it has paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecom in order to clear all the deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2014. The telecom giant had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) for a consideration of Rs 19,051 crore in 2014.

The liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY2026-27 to FY2031-32, with an interest rate of 10 per cent, which was the highest rate amongst the deferred liabilities and borrowings, Airtel stated in a BSE filing. It had an average residual life of over 7 years.

With the prepayment, Airtel estimates the interest cost savings to amount to at least Rs 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital.

“Airtel continues to exercise flexibilities towards a stronger and efficient capital structure. The company welcomes the Department of Telecom’s decision giving the industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities anytime at their NPV basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction. This allows the licensees to efficiently plan and use their cash flows,” it said.

In a recent address at the India Mobile Congress 2021, Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal lauded the government for its reforms for the telecom sector. “The seminal reforms that the government has ushered in has brought in cheer and heightened comfort for all the active players in the industry…There is now a great degree of confidence and hope that the players that now remain will set the agenda for the digital backbone for our industry and country,” he had said.

He said with the number of players down to three private operators, the government’s intervention “to ensure that the players are concentrating on market development, building India’s digital highways and serving the digital dream of the Prime Minister” proved timely.

