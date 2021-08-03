Airtel Q1 result: Profit rises to Rs 283.5 cr; revenue up 15% to Rs 26,854 cr

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has recorded Rs 283.5 crore profit during the April-June quarter. This is slightly positive news for the telco that reported a loss of Rs 15,191 crore during Q1 FY22. The telecom operator had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore during the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 26,854 crore in Q1 FY22 vs Rs 23,290 crore in Q1 FY21.

While India revenue is up 19.2 per cent YoY on a comparable basis; Africa revenue grew 33.1 per cent YoY. The company's consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood Rs 13,189 crore as of June 30, 2021, while EBITDA margin at 49.1 per cent - an improvement of 567 bps YoY.

Airtel said its mobile ARPU (average revenue per user) stood Rs 146 as of June 30 vs Rs 138 in Q1 2021 on a comparable basis. Airtel's monthly mobile data consumption per customer rose to 18.5 GBs, which is up by 13.7 per cent YoY.

Also read: Reliance Jio adds 47.56 lakh subscribers in April; Airtel gains, Vi loses customers

In a statement to stock exchanges, Airtel said its 4G data customers increased by 33.4 per cent YoY to 184.4 million, compared to the previous year. Over the last four quarters, it added 46 million 4G customers to its network.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, said: "While our wireless revenue was impacted by the Covid lockdown induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, our overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of our portfolio."

Also read: Airtel, Intel join hands to accelerate 5G network development in India

Airtel's overall customer base stood at 474 million across 16 countries as of June 30. The customer base in South Africa stands at 121 million as of June 30. Airtel Digital TV also saw 8.7 per cent YoY growth on the back of new customer additions of 282,000 during Q1.

Airtel stock closed at 578.35, Rs 13.20 or 2.34 per cent up, today vs its previous session close of Rs 565.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also read: Bharti Airtel revises prepaid plans; stock zooms 5%