Telecom major Bharti Airtel has recorded Rs 941 crore profit during April-June quarter. This is positive news for the telco that reported a loss of Rs 15,191 crore during Q1 FY22.

The company's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 26,854 crore in Q1 FY22 vs Rs 23,290 crore in Q1 FY21.

