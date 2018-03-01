Battle between Jio, other telcos intensifies as Trai issues order on predatory pricing

The battle between incumbent telecom operators - Airtel, Vodafone and Idea - and the new entrant Reliance Jio has intensified since the Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has issued orders on predatory pricing, which the older telcos claim to have benefited Jio. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, however, has refuted most of these charges. Here are five instances where rivals alleged Trai favoured Reliance Jio.

1. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Group, Vittorio Colao, said the telecom operator is "not in agreement with TRAI regulations", and "Trai predatory pricing favours Jio and it should be legally challenged". Trai chairman RS Sharma has retorted the industry body COAI's (Cellular Operators Association of India) decision to challenge the Trai's ruling in courts. A Jio spokesperson said the COAI, which is controlled by the incumbent dominant operators who have significant market power, is continuing its malicious, misleading, and derogatory campaign against the regulator and the fair regulatory process, for the past year and a half.

The issue relates to the recent amendments in the tariff orders (by Trai) wherein the predatory pricing will be determined on the basis of average variable cost and whether there is specific intention on the part of a carrier. Trai has also changed the definition of significant market power (SMP). Under the revised norms, an operator will be considered SMP if it has over 30 per cent market share of subscribers or gross revenues. As per the previous norms, Jio would have been SMP because there were two more metrics to determine SMP: network capacity and traffic volume.

2. Last September, Trai slashed the IUC (interconnect usage charges) for mobile-to-mobile calls by 57 per cent to 6 paise per minute. It was a big setback to incumbents because their bigger subscriber base (than Jio) would mean their customers would make lesser calls to Jio's subscribers. Jio's lower subscriber base would make more calls to networks of other operators, and so Jio would have to pay significant amount of IUC charges (or termination charges) to operators like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. The move was estimated to have saved Jio some Rs 3,800 crore per annum. In a statement, Jio spokesperson said that "there is no question of any advantage from the new IUC regulation to Jio, as it has already passed on all the benefits to customers."

3. In October 2016, Trai penalised incumbent telcos Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular for denying adequate interconnect points to newcomer Jio. Trai had suggested a fine of Rs 50 crore per LSA (license service area) amounting to Rs 3,050 crore for violating licence norms.

4. When Jio launched its services in September 2016, data and calls was free for nearly 200 days. According to Trai's regulations, free promotional plans cannot be offered by telcos for more than 90 days. Jio's promotional scheme to acquire customers initially - that reached a record 100 million subscribers in 170 days - was seen by industry players as against the rules of the regulator. Later, after getting Trai's directive, Jio spokesperson said "Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days."

5. The Broadband Wireless Auction rules of 2010 mandated all successful bidders to complete network rollout for BWA services within five years of the allocation of the spectrum, which is August 2015. Failing to do so would result in withdrawal of spectrum by the telecom department. Reliance Jio was one of the winners in BWA auctions but it launched services in September 2016 because it had apparently weaknesses in its network strategy.