Bharti Airtel board to consider fundraising options on Aug 29

Bharti Airtel has said its Board of Directors will meet on August 29 to consider various capital raising options via equity or equity-linked or debt instruments.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate," Bharti Airtel said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The decision to raise funds comes a day after the Supreme Court provided a big relief to the telecom company by directing the government to not invoke the bank guarantee furnished by Bharti Airtel for the payment of Rs 1,300 crore in AGR dues for three weeks. Airtel was also allowed to move Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) for interim relief.

According to the telecom subscription data for June released by sector regulator TRAI, Bharti Airtel added 38.1 lakh, wireless subscribers, in June, pushing up its mobile user base to 35.2 crore.

The telecom major had recorded Rs 283.5 crore profit during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year. This was slightly positive news for the telco that reported a loss of Rs 15,191 crore during Q1 FY21. Airtel's consolidated net profit during the Jan-March quarter stood at Rs 759 crore.

Meanwhile, Airtel stock today closed at Rs 612, which is Rs 8.10 or 1.31 per cent down, vs its previous session close of Rs 620.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also read: Airtel Q1 result: Profit rises to Rs 283.5 cr; revenue up 15% to Rs 26,854 cr

Also read: Vodafone Idea loses 42.8 lakh mobile users in June; Airtel, Jio add subscribers