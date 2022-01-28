Bharti Airtel board to meet today to explore fundraise via preferential issue

Bharti Airtel's board is slated to meet on Friday to consider raising funds through a preferential share issue to investors other than its promoter group.

The telco, according to sources, is looking to onboard a strategic investor via allocation of preferential equity shares, which is scheduled to be discussed at its board meeting.

The main goal of the preferential share allocation is not influenced by any sort of liability pressure but disposed towards onboarding a strategic partner in line with the long-term business objectives of the company, a source told PTI.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel commissions 21-MW solar power unit in Maharashtra

Jefferies Equity Research said in a report that Bharti Airtel's announcement to consider an equity issuance on preferential basis has come as a surprise as there is no immediate need for capital, in its view. ''An issuance to usher in a strategic investor that boosts its enterprise/digital offerings will be seen positively; however, any large acquisitions will be viewed negatively,'' the report said.

The telco, in its exchange filing, however, did not specify the quantum of the capital or its timing.

"The issuance will be to non-promoters implying that promoter stake in the company will get diluted post the potential issue,'' Jefferies said. Bharti Airtel had in December cleared payments for spectrum that it acquired through auction in 2014.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel board to consider raising funds on Friday

The company paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecom for 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) that it acquired for Rs 19,051 crore in 2014. The net debt on the company was about Rs 1.66 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021.

Jefferies said the move comes as a surprise because the company recently made spectrum payments, it can call its pending rights issue capital of Rs 15,700 crore at a month's notice, recent tariff hikes will boost its cash flows further and there is no visibility of 5G auctions in the near future.

''Given that Bharti's business does not need capital immediately, a preferential equity issuance could be due to a strategic investor entering Bharti Airtel or an acquisition by Bharti Airtel,'' the report said.