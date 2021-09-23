Bharti Airtel picks Tejas Networks for expansion of optical network

Telco giant Bharti Airtel has selected Tejas Network for expansion of its optical network capacity in key metros. Tejas said in a statement that it will supply and install its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to extend Airtel’s optical network, support 5G backhaul, offer B2B services and broadband applications. With its enhanced capacity, Airtel will deliver a superior experience to its customers, it added.

Tejas’ TJ1600 is an optical transport platform that consolidates multiple layers of networking functions. It also supports wireless backhaul, data centre connectivity, enterprise services, router bypass and wholesale services.

“Under this new contract, we will provide our multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to augment Airtel’s metro network capacity right up the network edge. We are happy to see that our TJ1600 platform, with its “pay-as-you-grow” modular design supporting 100Gbps to 600Gbps wavelengths and a universal OTN/DWDM architecture offering advanced bandwidth expansion and optimisation, is gaining significant traction among leading telecom service providers around the globe,” said Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel said that the company has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness. They are also catering to the increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line, he said.

With its presence in 75 countries, Tejas designs, develops and sells high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities. In July, Tata Sons’ subsidiary Panatone Finvest had acquired a controlling stake in Tejas for nearly Rs 1,890 crore in a multi-step deal.

