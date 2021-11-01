Bharti Airtel rolls out '#5GforBusiness' initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases for enterprises

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has launched the '#5GforBusiness' initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise-grade use cases using high speed and low latency networks.

As part of the initiative, Airtel will partner leading global consulting and technology firms like Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to work with industry-leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart and several leading manufacturing companies in order to test 5G based solutions.

"These solutions will be deployed on 5G test spectrum allotted to Airtel and include use cases like Smart Factory, Smart Healthcare, 5G powered quality inspection, Digital Twin, connected frontline workforce and AR/VR based use cases amongst others," the communications provider said in a statement.

The use case demonstrations will be conducted both at end-user locations and at Airtel's advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre at Manesar (Gurgaon).

"The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications," said Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

"We are delighted to work with our strategic technology partners and some of our enterprise customers to start testing real life 5G applications of the future. This also offers tremendous learnings across the value chain and lays a solid foundation for future application roadmap," he added.

Earlier this year, Airtel had demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a live 4G network. The telecom major also demonstrated the country's first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

The company is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions. For this, it has already announced partnerships with Tata Group, Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir and Altiostar.

