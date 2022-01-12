BREAKING: Vodafone Idea says govt won't run operations, promoters will

Vodafone Idea has said that the government does not want to run the operations of the telecom giant. The promoters of the company will continue to run the telco. The government is not likely to be part of the board, it said.

This clarification comes after Vodafone Idea on Tuesday stated that the government will become the single-largest shareholder of the company with 35.8 per cent stake following the conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity. Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group will hold 28.5 per cent and 17.8 per cent respectively.

(More details to be added)