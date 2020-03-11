BSNL launches new Rs 247 plan with unlimited calling; check details here

BSNL has launched a new Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans for its users. It is available for Rs 247. The Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 plans have been revised too.

The Rs 247 plan will give 3 GB data daily along with unlimited calling and would be valid for 30 days. The plan has been launched in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

The STV 247 has an additional validity of two days over the Rs 186 and Rs 187 plans, and provide 100 SMSs per day for 100 days.

Since last year, BSNL has been giving call benefits to MTNL users. The STV 247 will fall into this bracket and will be available to MTNL users in the Delhi and Mumbai circles.

There are a few limitations to this plan though. Voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit applicable on it. The same is applicable to the Rs 186 plan.

The Rs 998 is now valid for 270 days, and two months of Eros Now content is available with the Rs 1,999 plan.

The Rs 988 plan was earlier valid for 240 days. The revised plans with an additional 30 days can be available till June 6, 2020. The plan offers 2 GB data per day, PRBT for two months and 240 days of Lokdhun content.

BSNL's latest recharge plan can be seen as a move to counter Jio's latest annual plan of Rs 4,999 that was released a few days back with a 360-day validity.