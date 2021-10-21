BSNL receives licence to provide in-flight broadband connectivity 

Government owned telecommunications service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has received a licence from the Department of Telecommunications for inflight and maritime connectivity. It means that Indian airlines will be able to deploy in-flight connectivity powered by BSNL within India as well as globally.

BSNL’s strategic partner and global mobile satellite communications player Inmarsat confirmed that the telco received the necessary licence to deliver Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India. Under the Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) licence, GX will be available to Indian customers across government, aviation and maritime.

Along with flights deploying GX for in-flight connectivity, India’s commercial maritime companies will also be able to significantly enhance the digitisation of their vessels for effective ship operations and crew welfare services. BSNL’s licence will also ensure that the GX service is offered to the government as well as other users. There will be a phased introduction of services for customers and partners.

Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, PK Purwar said, “Global Xpress is recognised as the world’s best high-speed satellite communications service for government and mobility business customers and we are very pleased to make these capabilities available to users in India.”

Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO said that they are committed to India and that the recent development will help them underpin the further economic growth that they wish to see in India.

“We are looking forward to offering this ground-breaking connectivity service to our passengers later this year, when we introduce our new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. It will enable our customers to remain connected in the air as they do on the ground,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

Located in UP’s Ghaziabad, GX operates in the Ka-band and is a high-speed broadband network designed for mobility and government customers. This service delivers high bandwidth, reliability and security that commercial and government-grade mobility customers demand. The company is further launching seven GZ satellites over the next three years.

