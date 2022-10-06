HFCL collaborates with Qualcomm for 5G Outdoor Small Cell product development

Tech company HFCL Limited announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., for HFCL’s design and development of 5G Outdoor Small Cell products. According to HFCL, the investment in 5G Outdoor Small Cell products will enable faster rollout of 5G networks, improved 5G user experience and more efficient utilization of 5G spectrum.

HFCL’s 5G Outdoor Small Cell is an All-in-one Small Cell and supports both 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) mode. It supports flexible deployment options and can be deployed on street poles, walls of building and on rooftops to cover traffic hotspots, fill network coverage holes and also to improve the coverage at public venues like railway-station, stadiums and airports, the company stated.

Global market research firm Fortune Business Insights has found that the worldwide 5G small cell market will increase from $740 million in 2020 to $17.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 54.4 per cent.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “Qualcomm Technologies is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, and we are very pleased to be working with them on 5G Small Cell. As operators start rolling out 5G networks in India, they need outdoor small cells to complement their macro networks for a seamless 5G experience. Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative and highly integrated 5G small cell platform enables us to more quickly develop a portfolio of small cell products for both sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave to address India and global markets."

“As 5G becomes mainstream in India, small cells will be crucial for successful 5G infrastructure and realizing the potential of IoT and smart cities. Qualcomm Technologies is committed to supporting and accelerating India’s 5G journey, and we are pleased to be working closely with an industry leader such as HFCL to enhance network densification, accelerate 5G adoption and deliver unparalleled consumer experiences in India.” said Mr. Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

