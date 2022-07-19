Jio adds over 31 lakh, Airtel 10.27 lakh subscribers in May: TRAI data 

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio gained a whopping 31 lakh mobile subscribers in May whereas Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in the same period, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the TRAI data, Reliance Jio’s total mobile customer count stood at 40.87 crore whereas Bharti Airtel’s total subscribers reached 36.21 crore. Telecom companies like Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone Idea lost 2,665, 5.31 lakh and 7.59 lakh subscribers respectively.

Vodafone Idea’s total subscribers stood at 25.84 crore whereas BSNL had 11.28 crore subscribers as of May. MTNL, on the other hand, logged 3.24 crore subscribers during the same period.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

In terms of market share, Jio led with an astronomical 35.69 per cent, followed closely by Bharti Airtel at 31.62 per cent. Vodafone Idea had a whopping 22.56 per cent market share whereas BSNL commanded 9.85 per cent market share. MTNL had a meager 0.28 per cent market share. Private telco players commanded 89.87 per cent market share whereas public sector players were left with 10.13 per cent market share.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

In terms of market share in wired and wireless services, Reliance Jio had a lion’s share with 52.18 per cent market share whereas Bharti Airtel followed next with a market share of 27.32 per cent. Service providers like Vodafone Idea, BSNL, Atria Convergence and others had a market share of 15.51 per cent, 3.21 per cent, 0.2 per cent and 1.52 per cent respectively.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Moreover, wireless subscriptions in urban areas reached 624.55 million in May, an increase of 0.12 per cent from April figures. Wireline subscriptions in urban areas reached 23.26 million in May, a rise of 0.21 per cent from April. Total subscriptions in urban areas stood at 647.81 million, a rise of 0.13 per cent from April.

Wireless subscriptions in rural areas reached 520.96 million in the same period, a month-on-month rise of 0.40 per cent. Wireline subscriptions in rural areas stood at 1.97 million, 1.10 per cent rise from April. Total subscriptions in rural areas stood at 522.92 million, a 0.40 per cent rise from April.