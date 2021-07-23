Jio Platforms net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore in Apr-Jun

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd on Friday reported a 44.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 3,651 crore during April-June quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 138.4 per subscriber per month, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said.

While revenue from operations rose 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 18,952 crore, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew 21.3 per cent to Rs 8,892. Jio's EBITDA margin was at 46.9 per cent during the quarter.

