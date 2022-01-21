Jio posts 10% rise in net profit at Rs 3,615 cr in Dec quarter; ARPU grows 5.6%

India's Telco major Reliance Jio on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 3,615 crore, up 12%, in the quarter ended 31 December, 2021. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco had posted a net profit of Rs 3,291 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Jio's revenue from operations stood Rs 19,347 crore versus 18,492 crores in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, the company's average revenue per user or ARPU grew 5.6% QoQ at Rs 151.6 per subscriber per month. On yearly basis, the ARPU grew 8.4%.

Jio maintained its top position in the 4G speed chart with a 22.0 Mbps average download speed in December 2021, according to data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the telco said in a statement.

During the quarter, Jio and Google had announced the launch of JioPhone Next during the quarter at an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

Moreover, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at Rs 10,008 crore, higher by 18% year-on-year, and with this, quarterly EBITDA has crossed Rs 10,000 crores for the first time.

Recently,Reliance Jio has toppled 20 -year-old state-run telecom company BSNL as top service provider in the segment in about two years of commercial rollout of its fixed-line broadband services.

According to a monthly telecom subscribers report released by the telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday, Jio now leads the fixed-line broadband segment with 4.34 million customers.