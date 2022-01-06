Jio rolls out UPI AUTOPAY for both prepaid and postpaid users: What it means

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Thursday announced rolling out UPI AUTOPAY feature for both its prepaid and postpaid users in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With this, the company becomes the first in the telecom industry to roll out the autopay feature.

What this means is that all Jio users can now set standing instructions on the MyJio App using UPI AUTOPAY for their tariff plans and recharging. "Jio’s integration with UPI AUTOPAY has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI," said an official statement.

What this means for Jio users:

-Jio users will no longer need to remember their date of recharge once the validity ends.

-The Jio plan opted by the users would be auto renewed on the set date.

-For recharge amounts up to Rs 5,000, customers do not even have to enter the UPI PIN on the execution of the recharge.

-Users can also create, modify as well as remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI AUTOPAY.

Kiran Thomas, Director, Jio said, “Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual payments. This will enable an ALWAYS-ON service experience for every Jio prepaid user.”

Further, Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI said, “We are glad to associate with Jio and witness UPI AUTOPAY venturing into the ever-evolving telecom sector. We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience renewal of their mobile tariff plans. With UPI AUTOPAY, it’s our constant endeavor at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spends and payments."

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised the guidelines for auto-debit transactions which came into force from October 1. The rules will affect users who have set up online subscriptions or recurring payments for their insurance premium, rent, utility bills or their systematic investment plans (SIPs) as these payments will have to be re-authenticated.

Customers are required to carry additional factor authentication (AFA) on all recurring payments done through their debit cards, credit cards, UPI and prepaid payments instruments (PPIs), as per the central bank guidelines.

AFA is a one-time process for transactions below Rs 5,000 and is the same as approval using OTP at the time of registration. If the amount exceeds Rs 5,000, customers have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN.