Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio adds 97 lakh users, Airtel gets just 10,689 customers in June

Reliance Jio has added the highest number of new customers to its mobile network in June. According to a Trai report released on Monday, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio added over 97 lakh new connections during the month. It was followed by Idea Cellular which added over 63 lakh new connections.

Vodafone was at the third position with over 2.75 lakh new mobile connections followed by BSNL which added 2.44 lakh new connections.

Airtel, which is the largest telecom service provider, added just 10,689 new connections in June.

According to the report, the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,153.51 million (115.35 crore) at the end of May 2018 to 1,168.89 million (116.88 crore) at the end of June 2018. The mobile subscriber base in the country has increased to 114.65 crore with net addition of 1.55 crore in June. Tata Teleservices and Reliance Communications have lost their customers to other telecom players.

The landline segment too have recorded loss in their customer base. "Wireline subscribers further declined from 22.51 million (2.25 crore) at the end of May 2018 to 22.40 million (2.24 crore) at the end of June 2018," the report said.

The broadband subscribers increased to 44.71 crore in June from 43.2 crore in May with mobile segment accounting for around 96 per cent of the total base.

"Top five service providers constituted 97.67 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June 2018. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (215.26 million or 21.52 crore ), Bharti Airtel (95.31 million or 9.53 crore), Vodafone (62.86 million or 6.28 crore), Idea Cellular (42.95 million 4.29 crore) and BSNL (20.34 million 2.03 crore)," the report said.

The overall tele-density in India reached 89.72 in June. The urban tele-density reached 158.16 and rural tele-density increased marginally to 57.99 at the end of June.

