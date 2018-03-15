Navi Mumbai has the fastest 4G speed in the country, Allahabad slowest

In OpenSignal's latest measurements, Navi Mumbai stood out from the rest of the country for its 4G speed. OpenSignal that specialises in wireless coverage mapping tracked the 4G download speeds in 20 cities across the country between December and February. Navi Mumbai registered the fastest speed with 8.72 mbps on a list that included Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow etc.

The second spot was taken by Chennai that registered a speed of 8.52 mbps, followed by Kolkata with 8.46 mbps and Bengaluru with 7.17 mbps. Interestingly, six out of the top 10 cities are in the southern and western regions.

Delhi came in 7th with speed of 6.69 mbps, while Mumbai came in 5th with 6.79 mbps. Allahabad came in last and was the only city to register 4G download speed of less than 4 mbps. The city registered a dismal 3.5 mbps. Lucknow came in second-last with 4.32 mbps.

OpenSignal also conducted a 4G availability test last year, with Airtel leading the 3G and 4G charts, while Jio was the leader in terms of 4G availability. The report however mentioned that the average LTE downloads was down on both metrics from 9.2 mbps and 3.6 mbps of 3G downloads.

"The shockwaves from the debut of Reliance Jio are still being felt, with no less than three mobile mergers on the table, meaning the fastest 4G city rankings are likely to change significantly in the coming months," said the report. Reliance Jio is currently sweeping the 4G market with its significantly low pricing structure and has been credited for its widespread reach.

"As we saw in our latest State of LTE report, LTE availability in India is remarkable: users were able to connect to an LTE signal over 86% of the time, a rise of some 10 percentage points from a year earlier," the report said.