Bombay High Court rejects RCom's plea challenging tribunal's assets sale order

The Bombay High Court today dismissed Reliance Communications' plea challenging an arbitration tribunal's order which restrained the telecom company from selling its assets. The tribunal's order had come after Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson moved a petition to recover unpaid dues from the Anil Ambani-led company. However, RCom on Wednesday filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court against the tribunal's ruling.

RCom spokesperson in a statement to the Economic Times said that the company would challenge the order of the Bombay High Court. "We intend to file an appeal against the interim order of the Hon'ble Mumbai High Court. The claims of secured financial lenders stand higher in priority as compared to Ericsson, which is an unsecured operational vendor. Further, the sale of assets is being undertaken in pursuance of the decisions of the secured financial lenders," the ET quoted the spokesperson as saying.

An arbitration tribunal on Tuesday had restrained RCom and two of its companies from transferring or selling any assets without its permission. The tribunal's order was a setback to the telecom company which wanted to trim down its debt by selling its wireless assets to Reliance Jio.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has signed an agreement to acquire Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications' mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network. The deal was expected to be completed by March 2018 and RCom had planned to use the proceeds of the sale to reduce its mammoth debt burden. As of March 2017, RCom owed around Rs 45,000 crore to banks.

Ericsson's Indian subsidiary, which signed a seven year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide network, had filed the insolvency petitions in September 2017, seeking a total of Rs 1,155 crore. According to a filing with BSE, Ericsson is aiming to recover Rs 491 crore from Reliance Communications, Rs 535 crore from Reliance Infratel and Rs 129 crore from Reliance Telecom.

The tribunal in its order said that Ericsson has made out an arguable case, and the firm would suffer irretrievable injury if it was denied any relief. "Irreparable injury in the opinion of tribunal would mean substantial injury. The applicant cannot be denied a legal remedy that is available under the law," the tribunal order had noted.