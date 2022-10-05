Reliance Jio 5G beta launch today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi; all you need to know

Reliance Jio will do a beta launch of its 5G services in select cities today. Explaining the rationale behind launching 5G services on the day of Dussehra, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said, “Dussehra symbolizes the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable.”

Jio 5G will be launched in four cities today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Jio’s Welcome Offer will be rolled out to invited customers, who will be able to use the “True-5G” services and provide user-experience feedback.

The company stated that it aims to accelerate India’s transformation into a digital society. 5G will improve lives and provide increased livelihood, it said. 5G services will transform education, healthcare, agriculture, skill development, small, medium and large enterprises, IoT, smart homes and gaming.

“Jio will be the most advanced 5G network built for every Indian by Indians,” said Akash Ambani.

But how to avail 5G services rolled out by Jio?

For now, the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer is by invitation only in the four above-mentioned cities. Customers who get the invitation will get unlimited 5G data at 1Gbps+ speed.

It must be mentioned here that the invited Jio Welcome Offer customers will be upgraded to 5G automatically without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

The company added that it is working with all handset makers to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Reliance Jio 5G.

Reliance Jio said that all other cities will be progressively covered as and when they keep getting ready. Users from other cities will be able to use 5G as and when the network coverage is substantially complete to offer the best coverage and user experience, the company said.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country,” said Akash Ambani.

