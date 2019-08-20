Reliance Jio adds 82.6 million subscribers in June; Vodafone-Idea loses 41.45 million

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio that changed the landscape of the telecom sector with its disruptive pricing continues to gain subscribers at a breakneck speed. Reliance Jio has added more than 82.6 lakh subscribers in June, while its competitors continue to lose customers. Vodafone Idea shed 41.45 lakh subscribers while Bharti Airtel lost 29,883 subscribers, according to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The data showed that the only other operator to gain apart from Reliance Jio was state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). BSNL added 2.66 lakh subscribers.

As for broadband services, Reliance Jio was the frontrunner there too. According to TRAI, Reliance Jio has 331.26 million subscribers while Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Tata Teleservices have 119.09 million, 110.50 million, 12.87 million and 1.40 million subscribers respectively.

When it comes to wired broadband services, the top five were BSNL (9.05 million), Bharti Airtel (2.40 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.45 million), Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.84 million) and MTNL (0.74 million).

According to the data, telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,183.15 million in May to 1,186.63 million in June, which is a monthly growth rate of 0.29 per cent. "The urban subscription increased from 674.66 million at the end of May-19 to 675.58 million at the end of Jun-19 and the rural subscription also increased from 508.49 million to 511.05 million during the same period," said the TRAI report.

Reliance Jio is now looking to disrupt the broadband services sector with the launch of its Jio GigaFiber with plans starting from 100 Mbps to up to 1 Gbps. Prices will start from Rs 700 to up to Rs 10,000, said Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries' 42nd Annual General Meeting.

Also read: Reliance Jio GigaFiber vs Airtel vs ACT Fibernet: Broadband speed, data plans, price comparison

Also read: Reliance Jio's First Day First Show: Should theatre, multiplex owners worry?