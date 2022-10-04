Reliance Jio announces launch of 5G services from Oct 5. Check details here

Reliance Jio has said that the Beta trial of its True-5G services will be launched on Dusshera, October 5, in four cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. As per the details provided by the company, Jio will open a Welcome Offer for its customers, which would enable selected customers to test the True-5G services and provide user-experience feedback to the company.

The company in a statement said with over 425 million users, Jio’s mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society.

The company added that the True-5G is built on the “We Care” principle and will bring transformational changes across education, healthcare, agriculture, skill development, small, medium, and large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians.

“India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio True 5G’s advantages

The company claims that the True 5G will be an advanced 5G network with zero dependency on the 4G network. It will have powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing, and network slicing. The network connectivity will be far superior to 4G-based Non-Standalone networks being launched by other operators.

The network will have the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. The company stated that Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum to ensure deep indoor coverage.

Besides, the network will combine these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation, which would offer a unique combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

5G Welcome Offer

The pilot True 5G Welcome Offer will be launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, who will be given invitations. These customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially completed. Invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Similar Beta trials will be launched in other cities. Jio said that it is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services.