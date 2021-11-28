Reliance Jio follows Airtel, Vodafone Idea; hikes prices

Following the rate hikes by telecom service providers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio on Sunday raised prices of its voice and data plans.

The company has hiked the prices of its plans by up to 21 per cent. The new rates would be applicable from December 1, Jio said in a release.

The JioPhone Plan, which used to cost Rs 75 earlier for 28 days, will now cost Rs 91, while the Rs-129 voice and data plan would now cost Rs 155 for 28 days as per the revised tariffs.

