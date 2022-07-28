Reliance Jio moves SC against TDSAT order to pay Rs 147 cr to Tata Telecom

Reliance Jio has moved the Supreme Court against the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order to pay Rs 147 crore to Tata Telecom, as cable landing station usage charges.

The matter was presented before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for urgent hearing. Senior Advocate KV Vishwanathan said that millions of users will be blocked if Tata Telecom goes through with suspension of the user licence due to non-payment of dues.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said that there are two service providers in India, Bharti Airtel and Tata Telecom. He said that the company paid Airtel after it took an aggressive stance but they had given time during the lockdown, and the payment had been delayed.

The CJI questioned Jio and asked why no action should be taken by Tata if they don’t pay the dues. “Subscription has gone up during lockdown, and income has gone up. So, why not pay?” he asked.

The CJI-led bench has for now agreed to hear the plea filed by Reliance Jio on Monday.

