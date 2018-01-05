Reliance Jio offers 1GB per day data on Rs 149 plan

Reliance Jio, as part of its 'Happy New Year' offer, has announced 1GB per day data usage at a recharge of Rs 149, which is Rs 50 lower than its earlier plan. The company said all existing 1GB packs would be enhanced with two additional options - 50 per cent more data or Rs 50 discount on the price plans. Reliance Jio's flagship plan of Rs 399 would provide 20 per cent additional data, increasing the current validity from 70 to 84 days. These plans will be available to the customers from January 9.

Before this, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio had announced Christmas and New Year bonanza with surprise cashback offers of up to Rs 3,300 on Rs 399 recharge and above. The offer is valid till January 15 only. The company has come up with several similar cashbacks to its customers in the past too, giving its rival companies like Airtel and Vodafone a run for the money. The price war started by Reliance Jio after its launch in 2016 has disrupted the entire telecom industry, leading to huge losses incurred by many companies.

The company has also been criticised for its dirt-cheap data plans, but as per Mukesh Ambani, "profits and losses are risks businesses take and it is more important to find out if the country and the consumers gained after Jio". He earlier said "businesses must stop looking at regulators and governments to guarantee their profits". According to Mukesh Ambani, the company is ahead of schedule on turning profitable. "Jio results are declared every quarter now. You can see the trend. You watch the next few quarters. You will learn in January and you will learn in March."