Reliance Jio offers SIM recharge facility at ATMs amid coronavirus lockdown

Telecom giant Reliance Jio in collaboration with banks will let users recharge their numbers at ATMs in case they are unable to do so online.
Jio will provide the facility at ATMs of partner banks. The new benefit is being provided as shops and service centres across the country have closed down due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown. This new facility is targeted at people who do not have access to internet payment methods.
The recharge will be available at ATMs of several popular banks namely State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Citibank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.
Here are the steps to recharge at ATMs:
Jio has taken several other steps to ensure smooth communication during the lockdown. It is providing users with 100 minutes of talktime and 100 SMSs for free till April 15. Jio users will also be able to receive incoming calls even after their plans expire.
Earlier too, it had announced that existing JioFiber and Jio 4G users will get double the data at no extra cost as offices across the country shifted to work from home mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.
