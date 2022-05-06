Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit up 24% to Rs 4,173 cr; revenue rises 20%

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Friday reported 24 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The telco had reported a net profit of Rs 3,360 crore in the year-ago period.

Jio's consolidated profit for the March quarter increased 23 per cent to Rs 14,854 crore as against Rs 12,071 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations increased 20 per cent to Rs 20,901 crore in the said quarter from Rs 17,358 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses increased 19 per cent to Rs 15,353 crore from Rs 12,883 crore in the year-ago period.

