Reliance Jio recorded more than twice of Airtel's 4G download speed in August: TRAI

Reliance Jio has once again emerged as the fastest 4G operator in terms of download speed, as per the latest report on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) MySpeed Portal. However, when it comes to upload speed, Idea Cellular registered as the top operator.

In August, Reliance Jio had a 4G download speed of 22.3 mbps. Jio's national average was more than double of its rival Bharti Airtel, which recorded only 10 mbps of 4G download speed.

Idea continued to top the chart in terms of 4G upload speed with 5.9 mbps. When it comes to download speed, Idea remained flat 6.2 mbps between July and August. Vodafone pulled up to 6.7 mbps in August from 6.4 mbps in July. The two companies announced their merger at August-end.

Vodafone followed Idea with a slight improvement in its upload speed at 5.1 mbps in August from 5 Mbps in July. While Reliance Jio's download speed remained incomparable, it fell back in the race when it came to upload speed. It showed 4.9 mbps in August, which is an improvement from July's 4.7 mbps. Airtel improved as well. From 4.3 mbps in July, it marked 4.4 mbps in August.

Download speed plays an important part when a user watches any video, browse the Internet, access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other files through email or social media applications.

Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segment since last several months.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)