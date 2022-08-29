RIL AGM: Reliance Jio to partner with Qualcomm to provide made-in-India 5G network

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced today that Jio Platforms would enter into a partnership with the US-based mobile communications firm Qualcomm to provide a made-in-India 5G network. Other tech giants with which Jio has collaborated include Meta, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Intel and Cisco. He was speaking at the 45th annual general meeting of the conglomerate being held in metaverse.

While Jio has teamed up with Meta to develop ultra-affordable 5G solutions, its collaboration with Google focuses on developing affordable 5G smartphones and utilising Google Cloud for consumer benefit.

The RIL head also said during the course of the AGM that the Jio 5G network will be launched across several key cities in India by Diwali this year.

Ambani pointed out, “For pan-India 5G network, we’ve committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment. Reliance Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By December 2023, we will deliver 5G to every town of India.” 5G will be rolled out in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Jio has joined hands with Microsoft for its Azure ecosystem and ecosystem of cloud-enabled business applications and solutions whereas it has teamed up with Intel for cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations.

Commenting on the collaboration with Jio, Qualcomm CEO Cristian Amon noted, “As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, with Reliance Jio, we’re committed to developing the digital infrastructure that enables the success of citizens and businesses, and achieves the New India.”

