Setback for Bharti Airtel! SC bars telco from seeking Rs 923 cr GST refund

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disallowed Bharti Airtel from seeking Rs 923 crore GST refund.

The top court allowed the government's plea against the issuance of the refund, setting aside Delhi High Court's relief to the telco.

Bharti Airtel had the Rs 923 crore GST refund for July-September 2017 contending that it had paid excess tax of Rs 823 crore for the said period since the GSTR-2A form was not functional during that time.

The Delhi High Court had in May 2020 allowed the telco's plea, directing the government to verify and refund the amount claimed.

However, the government in its plea argued that Bharti Airtel had underreported input tax credit for July-September 2017.

The telco's stock dipped 1% to Rs 696.25 on the BSE post the SC order.

The plea has been filed against our respondents - the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through its chairman, Bharti Airtel, commissioner via the finance ministry's department of revenue commissioner, and the GST Council through its secretary.