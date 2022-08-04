Spectrum allocation by Aug 10, expect to roll-out 5G by October: Vaishnaw

Just days after India's first 5G spectrum auction concluded, the government has approved the allocation of radiowaves to different telecom firms on Thursday, helping the private players to rapidly start work on 5G in India, the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Speaking exclusively to India Today's Group Editorial Director Raj Chengappa, Vaishnaw added, "Today morning our Committee of Secretaries had a meeting and approved the spectrum allocation to the companies and very rapidly by maybe 10 August, we should be able to allocate the spectrum. And after setting up the equipment, tuning them, getting them up and running, we should be able to roll out 5G by October."

Typically, 5G offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.

On how safe 5G is, Viashnaw said, "We should look at these things from good evidence and scientific data point of way. I would say, if the global standards are 100 for electromagnetic radiation, in India, the average EMF level is just 10. But human beings are same in India, same in Europe an everywhere else. So, if the standard for the radiation are 10 times more in other parts of the world, why should we have a low radiation as a low radiation basically means our ability to provide good quality services is hampered."

"We definitely have a safe and secure environment and good standards and I would say that we should be raising the EMF rather than keeping it at current level. " he added.

Rationalising the expense of 5G and the price of tariff, Vaishnaw said that Indian telecom market is one of the most affordable telecommunication services in the world, as per the ITU Affordibility Index. In terms of equipment, Vaishnaw explained that India is the second largest manufacturers of mobile phones in the world and close to 25-30 per cent of these are already 5G-enabled.

Secondly, he said that the cost of 5G-enabled handsets is coming down every year. "Entry-level 5G phone today is around Rs 15,000, that number is again coming down and over a period of 5-6 months to a year, most of the phones will already be 5G-enabled. That is a journey which happens in every technology cycle," he said.

On the first 5G auction recently concluding, the Union Minister expressed that the auction has ended with a good success. "There is a whole series of reforms across the gamut of telecom sector and what we see today is a reflection of that reform process," he said.

India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum that concluded on August 1 (Monday) received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid. Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group, whose entry in the auction was billed by some as another flash point in the rivalry with Ambani, paid Rs 212 crore for 400 MHz, or less than one per cent of all spectrum sold, in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.

Of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has obtained 24,740 MHz spectrum in 700, 800, 1800, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz. Adani Data Networks Ltd obtained a 400 MHz spectrum in the 26 GHz band, suitable for captive networks.

In addition to powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), the fifth Generation or 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

