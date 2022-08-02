Supreme Court asks Reliance Jio to pay Rs 70 cr to Tata Telecom

Reliance Jio has been asked by the Supreme Court to pay Rs 70 crore to Tata Telecom in the cable landing station usage charges case. The telecom giant has been asked to pay the amount within two weeks.

The order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, following an application filed by Reliance Jio against an order by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) that asked it to pay Rs 147 crore to Tata Telecom as cable landing station usage charges.

Senior Advocate KV Vishwanathan appearing for Reliance Jio submitted that the other side needs to file a reply to their application. To that the CJI remarked: “You don’t want to pay money, you collect money from us but you don’t want to pay.”

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar who appeared for Tata Telecom stated that this case is not about financial difficulty. “They just bid Rs 50,000 crore for the 5G spectrum,” he said.

The court was earlier told by Reliance Jio that several users will be blocked if Tata suspends its user licence to the telco over non-payment of dues. Datar argued that Bharti Airtel was paid the dues by Jio after it took an aggressive stance. He said that Tata did not do the same as they decided to give more time due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This case pertains to a petition filed by Reliance Jio before the appellate tribunal challenging the demands raised by Tata and Airtel. The demands were for payment of charges from January 1, 2013 to November 27, 2018 on the basis of cable landing station charges including access facilitation, co-location, operation and maintenance dues.

(With inputs by Shristi Ojha)

