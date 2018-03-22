Supreme Court refuses to lift status quo on RCom's assets sale to Reliance Jio

In a major setback to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and its lenders, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to lift the status quo on RCom's asset sale to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio. Following the order, RCom stock closed 5.36 per cent lower to Rs 23.85 on BSE.

A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had approached the apex court challenging a tribunal's order barring the beleaguered RCom from selling or transfer of its consolidated assets without prior permission. The Bombay High Court had also upheld the lower court order on March 8.

Ericsson had earlier approached the tribunal against RCom's move to sell the assets to Jio on grounds that the debt-ridden telecom firm had not cleared arrears of Rs 1,012 crore to the Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer. Ericsson had signed a seven-year contract in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide network. In September 2017, it had filed the insolvency petition to get its dues.

The apex court bench, comprising Justices A K Goel, R F Nariman and U U Lalit, refused to lift the stay ordered by Bombay High Court on R-Com asset sale. The Supreme Court bench will hear all the parties concerned on April 5.

RCom owes Rs 45,000 crore to 35 banks. The State of Bank of India's dues as on February 28 was at Rs 4,027 crore. Other lenders include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, Union Bank, United Bank, LIC and Barclays Bank.

RCom's consolidated assets include Reliance Communications, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom.

In December 2017, the banks had initiated the asset sale through a bidding process. Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio had agreed to buy Rcom's spectrum, mobile towers and other infrastructure, including 1.78 lakh km of fibre optics line, for Rs 17,300 crore.

On December 26, while finalising the deal with Jio, Anil Ambani had said that RCom had agreed to a new debt resolution plan that will see it sell its assets.

After the announcement, Ericsson had moved the tribunal. The resolution was passed on March 5. RCom's March 8 petition against the arbitration order was subsequently dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

In its appeal, filed through advocate Sanjay Kapur, SBI had challenged the high court decision, saying an unsecured creditor (Ericsson) could not steal a march over secured creditors like SBI.

RCom had said it will reduce debt by about Rs 25,000 crore through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real estate assets.

For a long time, the speculations were rife that Jio will be most likely buy RCom since the two entities already has agreement where Jio is using RCom's spectrum, towers infrastructure and optical fibre network.