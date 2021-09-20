Tata offers pay-as-you-go feature on Ethernet services in India

Tata Communications on Monday said it is offering ‘Bandwidth-on-Demand’ (BoD) feature on its Ethernet services with an aim to deliver flexibility, ushering in cost efficiency and improving end-user experience.

The feature enables enterprises to provision additional capacity by themselves on a pay-as-you-go model to meet short-term bandwidth requirements via a self-service customer portal. The feature helps customers manage data centre connectivity, the company said in a release.

The BoD service caters to sectors like IT, ITES, service, e-commerce, retail, BFSI and media. The service increases the capacity of the IT, ITES and service sectors to handle cloud backups and data replication services, it added.

While it helps the BFSI sector during scheduled data migrations and back-ups, it manages network performance during annual or periodic ‘big’ sales days campaigns in the e-commerce and retail sectors, the Tata Group company said.

“The pay-as-you-go network feature will empower enterprises who are increasingly facing fluctuating short-term bandwidth needs to manage their application’s performance. Control at the hands of the customers to adjust their bandwidth dynamically in near real-time, will provide them such agility and flexibility. We are excited to deliver controllable networks that are aligned to our customer’s transformative business needs,” Tata Communications Vice President for Core and Next Gen Connectivity Services Kapil Kumar Jain said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

